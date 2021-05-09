How banks are gearing up for further digital migration
Pandemic spurred the adoption of technology that existed but had no urgent reason to be used
09 May 2021 - 16:17
The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated economic shutdown was not so much a case of teaching an old dog new tricks as it was about showing the old dog that new tricks do work insofar as technology in banking is concerned.
Across the financial services industry, the physical shutdown of the economy accelerated the adoption of technologies that have existed for some time but which lacked a reason for accelerated mass adoption...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now