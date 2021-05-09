Companies / Financial Services How banks are gearing up for further digital migration Pandemic spurred the adoption of technology that existed but had no urgent reason to be used BL PREMIUM

The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated economic shutdown was not so much a case of teaching an old dog new tricks as it was about showing the old dog that new tricks do work insofar as technology in banking is concerned.

Across the financial services industry, the physical shutdown of the economy accelerated the adoption of technologies that have existed for some time but which lacked a reason for accelerated mass adoption...