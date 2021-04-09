PODCAST | Digital banking and accounting services for SMMEs

Timmis says the partnership helps to reduce the amount of work that business owners have to do to reconcile their accounts against those at the bank, a typically laborious process that can attract high fees from accountants. Xero is a subscription based service. This means clients won’t have to pay extra for the feature, rather it has become part of the package.

Shannon says the technology is new in SA, with theirs being the first such partnership in the local market. Nedbank does not charge its clients for making the link but Shannon explains that the convenience it provides increases the value that their clients get from banking with them. Such value helps to keep clients with the bank over the long term and could increase the amount of transactions in time.

The discussion focuses on the value of Xero and Nedbank’s new partnership, digital banking adoption among small business owners, the effects of Covid-19 in spurring entrepreneurs to take up digital channels for managing their businesses, and the concept of software as a service.

The companies say take up has been better than expected, with over 1,000 businesses having signed up the bank feed option in the last two months.

