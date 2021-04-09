Companies / Financial Services

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Digital banking and accounting services for SMMEs

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Colin Timmis, country manager at Xero SA, and Nedbank’s Alan Shannon

09 April 2021 - 14:42 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the use of digital banking and accounting services by small business owners in SA.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Colin Timmis, country manager at Xero SA, a digital accounting software service; together with Alan Shannon, Nedbank’s executive for client engagement in their professional and small business banking  unit.

Join the discussion:

Xero, which provides a cloud based accounting software service, has teamed up with Nedbank to integrate banking data for business owners into its platform. Referred to as a “digital bank feed”, this will mean that small businesses and their advisers can import their banking transactions automatically, through a direct link from Nedbank into accounting records on the Xero service.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Timmis says the partnership helps to reduce the amount of work that business owners have to do to reconcile their accounts against those at the bank, a typically laborious process that can attract high fees from accountants. Xero is a subscription based service. This means clients won’t have to pay extra for the feature, rather it has become part of the package.

Shannon says the technology is new in SA, with theirs being the first such partnership in the local market. Nedbank does not charge its clients for making the link but Shannon explains that the convenience it provides increases the value that their clients get from banking with them. Such value helps to keep clients with the bank over the long term and could increase the amount of transactions in time.

The discussion focuses on the value of Xero and Nedbank’s new partnership, digital banking adoption among small business owners, the effects of Covid-19 in spurring entrepreneurs to take up digital channels for managing their businesses, and the concept of software as a service.

The companies say take up has been better than expected, with over 1,000 businesses having signed up the bank feed option in the last two months.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | How latest electricity tariff hikes have hit consumer pockets

Rob Gwerengwe, CEO of the middle market segment at FNB, talks about the impact of power price hikes on SA consumers
National
1 day ago

PODCAST | Starbucks: turning a global brand into a popular SA one

Adrian Maizey, CEO of Starbucks Southern Africa, talks about taking Starbucks on a different path
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Consumers take to virtual financial advice

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lisa Hofgaard, divisional director of change, communication and trade marketing at Liberty
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Vaccine rollout rate to take 17 years for herd immunity, says expert

At the current rate of an average of 7,000 vaccinations a day, SA is falling way behind the herd immunity curve
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why bother with coal tenders?
Companies
2.
Anglo forges ahead to carbon-neutral future by ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Huge Group trumpets risks of its rival’s Adapt IT ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Exxaro sells three coal mining operations to BEE ...
Companies / Mining
5.
De Beers warns of more diamond market ructions
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.