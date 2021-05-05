Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | FNB CEO unpacks companies recent tech investments

FNB has invested heavily in its tech platforms, gaining a reputation for having a strong digital focus

05 May 2021 - 13:25 Mudiwa Gavaza
FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk to one of the country’s largest banks, FNB, about their use of and investment in technology. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jacques Celliers, FNB’s CEO to discuss and shed light on the issues.

With more South Africans choosing to bank online, driven by Covid-19, Celliers talks to us about FNB’s use of technology before and after the start of the pandemic.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Over the years, FNB has invested in its tech platforms, gaining a reputation for having a strong digital focus, even before the pandemic forced companies to so.

The discussion centres on FNB’s use of technology over the past decade; the influence of Covid-19 on technology in financial services; the bank’s digital banking platform; the constant race to reduce friction and headaches for banking clients; FNB’s investment in cybersecurity; the bank’s relationship with regulators; and how the group is thinking about its physical presence.

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

