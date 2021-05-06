Companies / Financial Services Making the case for small caps Denker Capital’s small-cap fund plans to grow its assets under management to R150m by attracting investments from high-net-worth individuals BL PREMIUM

True small-cap funds are becoming a rare breed in SA with the liquidity constraints associated with allocating assets to smaller counters making them more suited to boutique funds targeting investors with sufficient discretionary capital to take a punt on an increasingly neglected asset class.

Asset manager Denker Capital hopes to turn that to its advantage with its small cap opportunities fund, the S-Alt SC Qualified Hedge Fund+, which it launched in December 2019 and is still very much in its infancy with only 18 stock picks and assets of R17m. However, portfolio manager Jan Meintjes plans to grow that to assets under management of about R150m by attracting investments from high-net-worth individuals, whom he says are ideally placed to tap into the growth prospects of SA’s small-cap universe...