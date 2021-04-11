JSE is proving SA doom-mongers wrong
Local bourse delivers double-digit returns in dollars so far this year, outperforming US, UK and European equities
11 April 2021 - 18:11
The JSE is proving the SA doom-mongers wrong, outperforming its developed-nation counterparts in dollars and countering the narrative that local investors should get their money offshore as soon as possible.
The all share index has delivered a commendable 13.1% in dollar terms thanks to strong commodity prices, which have benefited heavyweight resource counters such as Anglo American and BHP. A resilient rand, the only big emerging-market currency to have strengthened against the dollar this year, has also protected the bourse’s hard currency performance...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now