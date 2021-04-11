Companies / Financial Services JSE is proving SA doom-mongers wrong Local bourse delivers double-digit returns in dollars so far this year, outperforming US, UK and European equities BL PREMIUM

The JSE is proving the SA doom-mongers wrong, outperforming its developed-nation counterparts in dollars and countering the narrative that local investors should get their money offshore as soon as possible.

The all share index has delivered a commendable 13.1% in dollar terms thanks to strong commodity prices, which have benefited heavyweight resource counters such as Anglo American and BHP. A resilient rand, the only big emerging-market currency to have strengthened against the dollar this year, has also protected the bourse’s hard currency performance...