Companies / Financial Services Anchor says JSE could add another 25% over the next 12 months Investment group says about 50% of the all share is driven by the Chinese economy and should continue to benefit from a post-pandemic recovery BL PREMIUM

Anchor, the investment group founded by Peter Armitage, says the JSE is well positioned to continue benefiting from an upturn in global economic growth and may add another 25% in rand-denominated returns over the next 12 months as a worldwide, post-pandemic recovery spurs consumer demand.

The Johannesburg-based firm expects to see a cyclical recovery in domestic banking, retail, property, and insurance stocks, and says the dominance of Naspers and Prosus, which together account for more than 21% of the JSE all share, provides the local bourse with defensive characteristics due to the significant revenue they earn offshore...