Anchor says JSE could add another 25% over the next 12 months
Investment group says about 50% of the all share is driven by the Chinese economy and should continue to benefit from a post-pandemic recovery
04 May 2021 - 17:51
Anchor, the investment group founded by Peter Armitage, says the JSE is well positioned to continue benefiting from an upturn in global economic growth and may add another 25% in rand-denominated returns over the next 12 months as a worldwide, post-pandemic recovery spurs consumer demand.
The Johannesburg-based firm expects to see a cyclical recovery in domestic banking, retail, property, and insurance stocks, and says the dominance of Naspers and Prosus, which together account for more than 21% of the JSE all share, provides the local bourse with defensive characteristics due to the significant revenue they earn offshore...
