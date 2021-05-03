Companies / Financial Services SAHAM STAKE Sanlam’s R2bn Morocco deal shows faith in Africa strategy Sanlam subsidiary raises its stake in Saham Assurance to 84.5% as part of the insurance group's pan-African expansion drive BL PREMIUM

Sanlam, Africa’s biggest insurer, has underscored its ambition to expand by tapping into growth opportunities in markets where it already has a presence with a near R2bn acquisition plan in Morocco.

The Cape Town-based group said on Monday that its subsidiary, SAN JV (joint venture), will increase its direct and indirect stake in Saham Assurance Maroc, a leading property and casualty insurer, to 84.5%...