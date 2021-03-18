ARC and Sanlam in talks to build African private equity champion

The investment holding company of the new boss of African football is in talks with Sanlam about bringing it on-board as a partner as it sets sights on becoming the pre-eminent private equity fund manager on the continent, says ARC Investments co-CEO Johan van der Merwe.

ARC, founded about five years ago by Patrice Motsepe to build a black-controlled conglomerate, owns a 50% stake in London-based buyout firm Arch Emerging Markets Partners and is raising funds and opening offices in various African countries.

“Patrice always intended for us to invest outside SA, into Africa. With Arch, we want to become the ‘go-to’ private equity manager in Africa, and we are currently in discussions with Sanlam to explore options,” says Van der Merwe, who before joining ARC headed Sanlam Investments.

Sanlam and ARC already have extensive linkages. Sanlam owns a quarter of the financial services subsidiary in which ARC owns a 37% stake. ARC Financial Services recently acquired a 25% interest in Sanlam’s third-party asset management division.

This, together with Sanlam’s extensive presence on the continent makes it a natural partner to have exploratory discussions with, says Van der Merwe.

“Sanlam has a footprint in 42 different countries now, and Patrice, in many jurisdictions, is seen as a Mr Africa, so if he invests his money there then people are very happy to join on that basis and be an investor in his funds. It is pure private equity, and we are looking forward to it,” says Van der Merwe.

Motsepe’s profile is only set to grow on the continent after his election as president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continental body that administers the sport on the continent.

Motsepe’s ARC Investments co-owns Arch with an investment vehicle established by Arch’s founder, Johan Hattingh, a two-decade veteran and former CEO of specialist emerging markets investment manager Ashmore.

Arch was founded in 2018 and now boasts a staff complement of almost 30 with offices in London, Nairobi and Abidjan. It has identified five themes which its aims to raise and manage funds for: resources, credit, energy, logistics and technology.

An African renewable energy fund and a cold-storage fund focused on East Africa are the closest to closing. ARC will commit $30m to the renewable energy fund that is aiming to raise $250m.

“We came across people who wanted to have cold storage facilities, and we decided to set-up a fund for east Africa only, but intend to eventually expand this into other regions on the continent. The fund has commitments of $70m and we will close it at $100m before we roll out similar products into other areas,” says Van der Merwe.

The fund will invest in greenfield infrastructure to support cold storage that can be used in both food and medical supply chains.

The establishment of the other funds is under way with investment teams in place and capital raising on the go.

News of ARC’s African private equity ambitions come weeks after it teamed up with one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines, JG Summit Holdings, to start extending its banking offering via TymeBank in Asia.

ARC reported interim results for the six months ending December on Thursday. The company’s net asset value rose by 15% to R12.8bn over the period with its single largest investment in mobile network operator Rain, leading the fair value gains with an increase of R382m to R3.5bn.

Van der Merwe says Rain is now cash generative and the group’s two other largest investments, TymeBank and phosphate producer Kropz Group, will require no further investment from them.

ARC’s shares rose 1% to R3.79 on the JSE.

