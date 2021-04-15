African Bank names Kennedy Bungane as new CEO
15 April 2021 - 09:10
The board of directors of African Bank group has appointed former banker and Phembani Group CEO Kennedy Bungane as CEO with effect from April 14.
“Kennedy has a keen sense for managing complex stakeholder issues. He has a proven track record in identifying and nurturing leadership, which promotes strong teams to deliver successful results,” African Bank chair Thabo Dloti said in a statement...
