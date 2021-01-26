CEO Basani Maluleke quit after conflict with chairperson at African Bank
Maluleke’s resignation is no surprise, say insiders
26 January 2021 - 18:15
African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke’s sudden resignation on Monday was primarily due to a clash of personalities with African Bank chair Thabo Dloti.
In the wake of the announcement, which caught the market by surprise, Business Day has established that Maluleke’s resignation was the direct consequence of her "difficult" working relationship with Dloti...
