African Bank concludes first successful bond auction Issuance opens new avenue for capital as other debt matures

African Bank has returned to the corporate bond market through a public auction for the first time since it became distressed due to liquidity challenges associated with huge bad debts that forced the Reserve Bank to place the group into curatorship in August 2014.

While relatively small, the development is another step forward to the full and final resuscitation of the bank as a stand-alone commercial entity...