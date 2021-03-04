Companies / Financial Services Santam holds onto dividend as it battles fallout from Covid-19 The group has estimated its possible liability for Covid-19 business interruption claims at R5.3bn, although it could recover R3.3bn from reinsurers BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest short-term insurer Santam has held onto its dividend for its year to end-December, saying clients whose businesses were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic could still be owed as much as R5.3bn.

The group has raised an additional net R2bn for Covid-19 business interruption claims in its year to end-December, which was in addition to R1bn of interim relief payments paid in August...