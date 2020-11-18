LETTER: The rain has arrived, Santam
Insurance companies are never around when you really need them
18 November 2020 - 16:10
The Western Cape High Court’s judgment that Santam is liable to pay for business interruption losses related to the Covid-19 lockdown brings to mind the adage: “Insurance companies are happy to lend you an umbrella when the sun is shining but are likely to demand it back as soon as it rains.”
It’s quite ironic that Santam’s corporate logo is a yellow umbrella!
JC Mould,
Diep River, Cape Town
