Ma-Afrika Hotels wins business interruption battle with Santam The Western Cape High Court ruled on Tuesday that Santam is to pay full business interruption losses, including those related to state restrictions

SA’s largest short-term insurer Santam has lost a court battle over business interruption claims, with the Western Cape High Court ruling that the group is fully liable for Covid-19 claims it had rejected.

This puts Santam on the hook for huge claims related to the severe effect of Covid-19 on its clients, having argued it cannot be liable for the effects of a global pandemic, or nationwide restrictions, with its cover instead covering local effects.