Guardrisk loses another Covid-19 business interruption case Western Cape High Court orders Guardrisk to compensate Fat Cactus Restaurants for business interruption caused by Covid-19

Guardrisk Insurance, which is owned by JSE-listed Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, has lost another legal battle over Covid-19 business interruption claims, this time against Fat Cactus restaurants in Cape Town.

Acting judge of the Western Cape High Court Michelle Norton ruled on November 20 that Guardrisk must compensate Fat Cactus for any loss suffered as a result of interruption or interference with their restaurant businesses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and government’s response to it. Guardrisk was also ordered to pay all Fat Cactus’s costs...