Anchor Capital warns on ETFs and passive investing
Asset manager says it is increasingly important to pick individual stock winners that take advantage of huge changes sweeping the globe
26 January 2021 - 19:56
Asset manager Anchor Capital says investors should be increasingly wary of investing in passive investment products such as exchange traded funds (ETFs) as the current global bull market is priced for perfection, which is inflating the value of large technology stocks in particular.
The predominance of large technology stocks on equity indices is highlighted by the so-called FAANG stocks (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google), five of the most valuable US companies, which now constitute more than 20% of the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. In SA, Naspers constitutes about 21% of the JSE top 40 index’s market value thanks to its 31% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent, held via its international arm, Prosus...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now