Money & Investing Prosus: A poor man’s Tencent? Prosus’s e-commerce efforts are thriving, but not enough to close the Tencent gap. Will a share buyback do the trick? BL PREMIUM

Naspers and Prosus will remain a poor man’s Tencent, regardless of the impact a $5bn share buyback may have, say its detractors.

The mammoth programme is meant to assuage shareholder discontent over a glaring valuation gap between the two conjoined entities and their most valuable investment...