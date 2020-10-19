Companies / Financial Services Capitec partners with EasyEquities to offer share trading in SA and US The move is part of a broader strategy to provide diverse financial services through a partnership network BL PREMIUM

Capitec has added share trading to its portfolio after entering into a partnership with low-cost investment platform EasyEquities.

The move, which was announced on Friday, could be seen as a sign that Capitec wants to be able to satisfy the diverse requirements of more upper-income clients for broader financial services. The company has traditionally used no-frills bank accounts to attract budget-savvy low- to middle-class banking clients.