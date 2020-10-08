Is ‘phenomenal’ Capitec still a good buy?
The bank divides investors into die-hard believers and naysayers. But its backers believe it will continue to deliver
08 October 2020 - 05:00
It is Capitec’s second lockdown quarter that the market has chosen to focus on, after a 78% drop in first-half headline earnings to end-August prompted a rally in the bank’s share price last week.
"In our first three months to May there was almost no economic activity," says Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie, "and we made a R404m loss. But there was enough of a recovery in June, July and August to bring interim earnings up to R650m."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now