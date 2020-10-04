Smaller banks to woo smaller firms
Capitec, which is SA's sixth-largest bank, sees "massive opportunities in business banking"
04 October 2020 - 00:07
SA's smaller banks see big opportunities in banking smaller businesses, with Capitec and Sasfin looking to expand lending in that direction as small and medium enterprises start to recover from the Covid crisis.
Capitec, which is SA's sixth-largest bank and last year bought Mercantile Bank to focus on the SME sector, sees "massive opportunities in business banking", said CEO Gerrie Fourie.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now