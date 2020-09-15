Companies / Financial Services

Remgro warns of profit fall as Covid-19 hits investees

Headline earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to fall as much as 75% in the group’s year to end-June

15 September 2020 - 13:06 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Remgro, the listed investment holding company chaired by Johann Rupert, has warned that profits could fall three quarters in its year to end-June, with Covid-19 hitting its underlying investees.

Headline earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to fall by between 65% and 75% in the year to end-June, from 981.4c previously. This has been adjusted for Remgro’s unbundling of its 28.2% interest in RMB Holdings in June.

“The decrease in headline earnings from continuing operations is mainly due to the negative impact the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown measures had on the earnings of most of Remgro’s underlying investee companies,” the statement said.

Remgro had an intrinsic net asset value (NAV) after tax of R136bn at the end of December, with its stake in RMB Holdings accounting for about R32bn of this.

At the time, Remgro had an intrinsic NAV per share of R240.93, a 19% discount to its share price.

In morning trade on Tuesday, Remgro’s share was 0.19% lower at R88.50, having more than halved so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Investment companies: Missing keys to the lock

For investment firms, realising the worth of their assets is tricky, writes Marc Hasenfuss
Companies
2 months ago

Picking stocks for really tough times

Sooner or later SA will emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown and its aftermath. Here are a few likely shares for the future, chosen by Marc Hasenfuss ...
Companies
4 months ago

RMH to sell FirstRand stake after shares tumble

Billionaire Johann Rupert’s Remgro will also distribute all its RMH shares
Companies
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Is FirstRand planning to build the FNB of Britain?
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Paralysis at PIC killed a successful African ...
Companies
3.
Bidvest to sell car rental business and remains ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Investor slams Safari for paying consulting fees ...
Companies / Property
5.
Implats seeks to cut costs by reducing ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

How Rupert-backed Sukuma Fund aims to pay it forward

Economy

WATCH: Stock pick — silver and Remgro

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks — Remgro and PSG Group

Markets

Know your rights (offer)

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.