Know your rights (offer)

It should not surprise investors if the Covid-19 chokehold on local business activity triggers a spate of rights issues from companies trying to shore up their balance sheets against the effects of a prolonged pandemic.

Interestingly, two capital-raising initiatives announced last week were by companies operating from positions of relative strength: fashion and homeware retailer Mr Price and niche property group Stor-Age.

Mr Price’s proposal to issue shares up to a limit of 10% of its issued ordinary share capital for cash is hugely instructive, since the group has a robust balance sheet with no gearing.

So to consider issuing new scrip at a share price that is much closer to an annual low of R98 than the 12-month high of R213 has to be convincingly rationalised to shareholders.

It’s betting that the prospect of attractively priced deals and an organic growth spurt could do the trick.

What’s more, Mr Price is trading on a trailing earnings multiple of 11 times, about double that of rivals Truworths and TFG, so it could be argued there is relative value in a stock issue.