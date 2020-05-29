WATCH: Stock Picks — Remgro and PSG Group

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day, and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose PSG Group.

Körner: “I'm going for Remgro, it's the old coward's favourite. There is obviously a new attitude of unlocking value, the underlying portfolio whether it's RMB FirstRand or Mediclinic or Distell. The are really good assets in there. The discount is excessive and I think the businesses will do well when the Covid-19 clouds clear.”

Nair said: “I'm going to go with PSG. I don't normally choose these types of ‘unlock of value’ shares myself, but I've been looking at the financial shares and it is the only sector that hasn't recovered. I think the fact that a lot of these investment holding companies are looking to unlock value, for me is a positive sign that there is value here to unlock. For the patient investor, you could be rewarded in the medium to long term.”