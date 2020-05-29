Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock Picks — Remgro and PSG Group
Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective, and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV about their stock picks
Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day, and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose PSG Group.
Körner: “I'm going for Remgro, it's the old coward's favourite. There is obviously a new attitude of unlocking value, the underlying portfolio whether it's RMB FirstRand or Mediclinic or Distell. The are really good assets in there. The discount is excessive and I think the businesses will do well when the Covid-19 clouds clear.”
Nair said: “I'm going to go with PSG. I don't normally choose these types of ‘unlock of value’ shares myself, but I've been looking at the financial shares and it is the only sector that hasn't recovered. I think the fact that a lot of these investment holding companies are looking to unlock value, for me is a positive sign that there is value here to unlock. For the patient investor, you could be rewarded in the medium to long term.”
Or listen to the full audio: