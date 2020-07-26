Economy How Rupert-backed Sukuma Fund aims to pay it forward The fund, established by the Rupert family and Remgro, plans to make use of the money repaid by the firms it has helped BL PREMIUM

The principle of paying it forward is not something usually associated with business loans — or any finance for that matter.

But this is how the Sukuma Fund, established with the R1bn donation from the Rupert family and Remgro to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) face the Covid-19 pandemic, plans to make use of the money repaid by firms it has helped.