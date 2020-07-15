Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — silver and Remgro

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton talk to Business Day TV

15 July 2020 - 11:41 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose silver as his stock pick of the day and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Remgro.

Duys said: “I’m going to recommend the a position on silver, I think that if investors has exposure to gold or doesn’t want to be involved in gold, they should consider silver because we just might see some smart money from hedge fund managers and social offshore moving over to silver.”

Reeders said: “I’m going for Remgro, which apart from the fact that it’s at quite a discount to its listing and hopefully unlisted assets I think post the RMI unbundling there’s probably been some portfolio shifting and selling down.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts Player.fm

