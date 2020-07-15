Banks need to get creative with Covid-19 relief, says FNB’s Jacques Celliers
15 July 2020 - 13:20
As local banks try to stave off a tidal wave of looming credit defaults, banks will need to come up with alternative mechanisms to provide relief for consumers as they tackle the financial impacts of the coronavirus, Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB has said.
“We are now going into a phase where we need to activate the alternative mechanisms, longer term solutions. You can’t solve some of these problems with just another loan, they only serve the purpose [of a] a short-term activity that we started off with,” Celliers said.
