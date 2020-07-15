National SA on track to get IMF loan by end of July A letter of intent for the Covid-19 emergency loan has been drawn up for signature BL PREMIUM

SA is on track to get its $4.2bn (about R70bn) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Covid-19 emergency loan by the end of July, National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said on Wednesday.

Negotiations between the Treasury and IMF staff are completed and a letter of intent has been drawn up for signature by finance minister Tito Mboweni and SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.