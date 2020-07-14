CHRIS GILMOUR: Money thrown at the Covid-19 pandemic will have mixed effect
The economic effects of Covid-19 are likely to persist for at least the next 12-18 months, and so consumer-oriented industries will remain depressed
14 July 2020 - 17:09
The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be far worse than originally forecast, both globally and in an SA context.
The effect on jobs varies from country to country, depending on relief measures installed, but there can be little doubt that the net effect will be far fewer jobs everywhere. This is critically important in SA, with the highest persistent rate of unemployment of any country.
