Trematon Capital braces for Covid-19’s effect on property sector

Western Cape-focused Trematon Capital Investments, which has private education and property interests, saw a decline in its intrinsic net asset value (INAV) per share in the six months to end-February, and the group is bracing for the fallout from Covid-19.

The primary measure of shareholder value in the group is INAV, which declined to 510c at the end of February, from 521c at the end of its year to end-August.

The decline came as “specific assets were carried at values which the directors felt were not achievable in current market conditions and which were accordingly adjusted downwards,” Trematon said. INAV per share did increase year on year, however.

Resi Investment Group, one of its property interests, saw its INAV fall 19% year on year to R148m. The intrinsic value of the group’s portfolio rose about 4% to R1.08bn year on year.

The market sector in which Resi operates, which is rentals between R5,000 and R15,000 per month, is robust, the group said, but there is a big pipeline of supply under development and material rental growth in the next 12 months is unlikely.

Trematon also expects Covid-19 to weigh on the property sector, and could result in falling rentals in coming months. The group said all unnecessary capital expenditure had been postponed and expenses would be deferred where possible.

Trematon’s share price was unchanged at R1.70 in afternoon trade on Friday, having fallen 35.36% so far in 2020.

