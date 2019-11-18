‘Officious JSE’ killing off small caps, says Trematon CEO Arnold Shapiro
Shapiro says bourse not interested in small caps
18 November 2019 - 05:05
Small-cap investment company Trematon Capital Investments, which has property and private-education interests, has criticised the JSE as “difficult to deal with” and officious.
In surprisingly frank commentary with financial results released on Friday, Trematon CEO Arnold Shapiro expressed frustration at lack of market interest in small caps and bemoaned dramatic decline in the number of such listings on the JSE over the past decade.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.