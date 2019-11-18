Companies / Property ‘Officious JSE’ killing off small caps, says Trematon CEO Arnold Shapiro Shapiro says bourse not interested in small caps BL PREMIUM

Small-cap investment company Trematon Capital Investments, which has property and private-education interests, has criticised the JSE as “difficult to deal with” and officious.

In surprisingly frank commentary with financial results released on Friday, Trematon CEO Arnold Shapiro expressed frustration at lack of market interest in small caps and bemoaned dramatic decline in the number of such listings on the JSE over the past decade.