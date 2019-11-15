Companies / Financial Services

Trematon Capital gets valuation boost from education venture

The group’s INAV per share rose 11% to R5.21 in its year to end-August, partially due to an upwards valuation of its education business

15 November 2019 - 13:44 karl gernetzky
Cape Town at night. Picture: 123RF/NOLTE LOURENS
Cape Town at night. Picture: 123RF/NOLTE LOURENS

Western Cape-focused Trematon Capital Investments said on Friday a series of positive valuations helped boost its intrinsic net asset value (INAV) by double digits in its year to end-February.

The investment holding company, which owns education provider Generation Education, said INAV per share grew 11% to R5.21.

The group's rapidly expanding school division grew revenue 78% to R71.8m, with its contribution to INAV increasing eight percentage points to 30%, mainly due to a R92m additional investment in new school buildings and organic growth.

Trematon’s investment in boutique property financier ASK also continued to add value to INAV, it said, contributing R13.9m to group profit, which is a 67% rise from the previous year.

The company disposed of a number of properties during the period, and is putting this into Generation Education. The intrinsic value of the schools venture rose 50.1% to about R338.7m during the period.

Generation Education has seven operating schools with 1,500 students, with the company saying it was waiting for approval for a site in Noordhoek, as well as approval to expand an existing school site in Hout Bay.

Subsequent to year end, the company declared a distribution for 2019 of 5.5c, from 5.25c previously.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Trematon Capital shares fall sharply on news of interim loss

Companies / Financial Services

Trematon’s school venture progresses

Companies / Property

Trematon Capital’s Arnold Shapiro expects impressive growth ahead

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.