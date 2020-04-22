Standard Bank says profit hit as credit quality of clients worsens

Companies / Financial Services

The group says credit impairments were significantly higher in its first quarter, with net profit dropping by more than a quarter

22 April 2020 - 11:20 karl gernetzky
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Standard Bank said on Wednesday credit impairment charges were “significantly higher” is its first quarter to end-March, with profits falling by more than a quarter as businesses were battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group said while it had attempted to model a deteriorating economic outlook, the Covid-19 related stress on individuals and businesses had, to a large extent, not emerged yet.

By the end of the quarter, global asset values had declined materially, emerging markets had seen large risk-off outflows and there were partial or full lockdowns across almost all of the markets in which the group operates, it said.

In a quarterly update to benefit of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), which holds about a fifth of Standard Bank, the group said income attributable to ordinary shareholders — a measure of profit — had fallen 27% in its first quarter compared to the same period in 2019.

In SA, sales activity and ATM, card and branch volumes declined in late March as lockdowns and other restrictions were implemented.

The group recorded a small loss associated with its 40% stake in ICBC Standard Bank.

In 2015, ICBC spent about $690m taking a 60% stake in London-based Standard Bank, which was then renamed ICBC Standard Bank.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Standard Bank’s share price was down 2.55% to R94.22, while at the same time the JSE’s banking index had risen 1.2%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

