Standard Chartered staff may work from home even after Covid-19

London — Even when the coronavirus pandemic recedes, Standard Chartered might suggest staff at its sprawling global operations keep staying at home.

“One thing is for sure — after this crisis is over we may have to rethink our work-from-home practices,” José Vinals, the London-based bank’s chair, said in an interview. “The experience so far has been rather good. It may be that you don’t need to have 100% of the people in the office, 100% of the time.”

Depending on the country, the crisis played out differently for office life. In Britain, where the bank is based but has no branch network, more than 98% of staff are working from home, Vinals said. In China, where authorities have started loosening restrictions, that figure falls to 70%. All its Chinese branches have re-opened, including an outlet in Wuhan — the outbreak’s epicentre — that just opened a unit dedicated to small business.

Companies around the world have sent staff home as the pandemic prompted governments to halt the virus’s spread by enforcing lockdowns. In banking, working from home can be complicated by technological demands; on Wall Street, many staff have been sent home, but there have been tensions as some traders are urged to come to trading floors.

Vinals said that overall, about 70% of Standard Chartered’s 86,000-strong workforce is working from home. Its major hubs are Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai. In Hong Kong, about 50% of staff are now working from home, Vinals said.