Companies / Financial Services

Absa publishes coal-funding policy

The bank is responding to calls for greater disclosure around lending to the fossil-fuels industry

16 April 2020 - 17:14 Lisa Steyn
The Absa Group headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
The Absa Group headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS

Absa, one of SA’s largest banks, has published its policy on funding coal as banks around the world continue to come under pressure to disclose more information about their exposure to the fossil-fuel industry.

The banking group said on Thursday that burning fossil fuels, such as coal, has been found to be the predominant cause of global warming and climate change and as a result, “Absa will not fund new, coal-fired electricity generation unless under extenuating circumstances that will be governed under strict guidelines”.

Projects requesting this type of funding will, from now on, be evaluated using enhanced due-diligence criteria, Absa said.

Absa is the latest in a string of SA financiers that have responded to the growing pressure for more transparency around their funding of fossil fuels as climate-change concerns intensify. The policy piles pressure on the coal industry, dominated by Exxaro and Seriti Resources, to watch their environment-friendly credentials or risk being cut off from funding.

Standard Bank adopted a policy on coal funding in July 2019 and released the document in March this year. FirstRand published its thermal coal financing policy in August 2019; while Investec Bank, last month, published a group fossil-fuel policy — making it the first SA bank to publish a lending policy that extends beyond coal to include oil and gas.

In publishing its standard for financing coal, alongside its updated sustainability policy, Absa said it has affirmed the group’s commitment as a responsible financier to address the negative effects of climate change. 

In line with its standards, Absa will continue to finance existing coal-sector clients while supporting them to transition to more sustainable business models. Green field coal-mining projects will not be financed unless they meet Absa’s new criteria.

The bank said it encourages renewable energy technology as a viable means to meet Africa’s power needs.

“We are already a leading player in financing the continent’s renewable energy, and we plan to intensify our focus on funding renewable energy projects that are environmentally, socially and economically feasible,” said Absa group CEO Daniel Mminele.

Absa said it will add standards for financing other climate-sensitive sectors in due course.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Europe’ green transition is under threat

When it comes to ways of curbing emissions, much of the low-hanging fruit has already been plucked
World
2 weeks ago

Oil falls as global lockdowns increase

Crude has been plunging for four consecutive weeks and has given up about 60% since the start of the year
Markets
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Policy swims against the tide of reform

Society will win by capitalist transformation, not obsolete dogmas
Opinion
1 month ago

Exxaro embraces a green future

The major SA coal miner will forge a new path as the world transitions away from fossil fuels
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Telkom agrees to cut wholesale broadband prices, ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Col’Cacchio retrenches head office employees as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
RMH to sell FirstRand stake after shares tumble
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Take 20% rent or nothing, clothing retailers tell ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Extended lockdown could see some SA mines close ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Absa Bank Kenya has foreign exchange licence suspended

Companies / Financial Services

Absa to pay dividend, while Standard Bank weighs holding on to R8.6bn payment

Companies / Financial Services

Absa unveils plan to assist clients facing financial pressure

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.