PUBLIC DISPUTE Old Mutual will oppose axed Moyo's R250m claim 'vigorously' The insurer fired Moyo in June, saying its board had lost trust and confidence in him

Fired CEO Peter Moyo is claiming damages of R250m from Old Mutual, in the latest twist in his four-month public battle against the insurer.

Moyo’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, told Business Day the ousted CEO had issued Old Mutual with a summons seeking damages.