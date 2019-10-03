PUBLIC DISPUTE
Old Mutual will oppose axed Moyo’s R250m claim ‘vigorously’
The insurer fired Moyo in June, saying its board had lost trust and confidence in him
03 October 2019 - 05:09
Fired CEO Peter Moyo is claiming damages of R250m from Old Mutual, in the latest twist in his four-month public battle against the insurer.
Moyo’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, told Business Day the ousted CEO had issued Old Mutual with a summons seeking damages.
