Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Old Mutual blunders let Peter Moyo off the hook Questions need to be asked about how they managed to turn something so simple into such a fiasco BL PREMIUM

The Old Mutual saga has gone on so long that many people would by now have forgotten what it was all about in the first place.

That was also the view of Tabby Tsengiwe, the company’s spokesperson, after the latest unseemly public skirmish with its ousted CEO.