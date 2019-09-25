Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual denies Peter Moyo entry a third time The insurer prevented Moyo from entering the executive suite, saying he is neither required nor permitted to return to work BL PREMIUM

Peter Moyo was not allowed to return to work for a third time on Wednesday as the drama between the ousted CEO of Old Mutual and its board once again plays out on the public stage.

Moyo returned to work on Wednesday but was prevented from entering the executive suite.