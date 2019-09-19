Old Mutual, Moyo public row claims its first board member
19 September 2019 - 23:43
The fight between Peter Moyo and the Old Mutual board on Thursday claimed its first casualty, Pinky Moholi.
Moholi, one of the 14 Old Mutual directors who fired CEO Peter Moyo, has resigned with immediate effect from the insurer’s board after serving on it for seven years.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.