Showdown between Peter Moyo and Old Mutual postponed to Thursday

Moyo approached the high court on June 28 for an urgent application to be temporarily reinstated and to interdict Old Mutual from filling his former role

16 July 2019 - 13:45 Londiwe Buthelezi
Peter Moyo, Old Mutual CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Old Mutual and former CEO Peter Moyo are set for a showdown on Thursday, after the Johannesburg high court postponed the matter on Tuesday to give the case the full day it seemingly deserves.

The court postponed the hearing of the matter between the insurer and its axed CEO to a date on which the judge was not booked for any other matter.

Moyo approached the Johannesburg high court on June 28, requesting an urgent application to be temporarily reinstated and to interdict the company from filling his former position. The two sides will present their arguments to the judge on Thursday.

Leaving the courthouse flanked by his legal team — including lawyer Eric Mabuza, advocate Dali Mpofu and advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi — Moyo predicted a victory, saying he would not have taken the matter to court if he had any doubt that he had a strong case.

“I wouldn't be here if I didn't believe so,” said Moyo.

Moyo said he would argue, as highlighted in his court papers, that there was more to his dismissal than the issue of dividend payments by investment firm NMT Capital, which he co-founded. Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual, is an investor in NMT Capital. 

Moyo, who was at the helm for two years, was fired in June over a breakdown in trust and a conflict of interest linked to NMT, according to Old Mutual.

“If you look at their papers, they are now giving a slightly different reason. They keep on wanting to change (the reason for firing him),” Moyo said.

He said while Old Mutual had raised the dividends issue again, the insurer was never prejudiced by the late payment of its preferential dividends because NMT paid punitive interest for that late payment. Moyo said all dealings between the two companies, including payment negotiations, were done as they had been in the past.

“It has worked for 14 years. There’s absolutely nothing new,” said Moyo.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

