EDITORIAL: Peter Moyo may need a gun

But as things stand, and they never stand for long in a legal battle, it is possible that the fight Moyo instigated will deal a crippling blow to his reputation, to his business prospects and to the business prospects of NMT. Old Mutual’s court papers, responding to allegations that Manuel was “triple conflicted” and a bully, paint a picture of an ineptly managed NMT that presumed Old Mutual would always be at hand to rollover a preference share arrangement or sign off on a subordination agreement.

The memorandum of agreement of subordination, which was delivered by NMT to Old Mutual for signing off in April 2019, is staggering in its audacity. NMT wanted Old Mutual to suspend R277m of claims it had against the investment company for an indefinite period. While this may have been an annual occurrence, needed to accommodate a year-end audit period, the fact that it was delivered at the height of a hugely sensitive investigation into a potential conflict of interest suggests NMT was desperate or that, come what may, it regarded Old Mutual as an easy touch.

There is also the disturbing matter of the unsigned minutes of the July 2018 meeting at which the highly controversial decision to pay a R115m dividend was taken. Those minutes, according to Old Mutual, were only signed off nine months later in April 2019.

And then there’s Moyo’s claims that Old Mutual had scored generous returns on the R150m placed with NMT’s fund managers for a fee. The implication being that a powerful institution was benefiting hugely from BEE. It’s unclear whether Moyo was knowingly trying to confuse the matter or did not realise this R150m was quite separate from Old Mutual’s investment in NMT. Either way it does not reflect well on Moyo.

The picture painted by Old Mutual’s court papers is so damning that shareholders must be wondering who the headhunters were and what sort of selection process delivered Moyo to one of the top positions in corporate SA.