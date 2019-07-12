Companies / Financial Services Old Mutual vs Peter Moyo, the dirty linen now hangs in public SA’s largest insurer hits back at its former CEO over questionable financial proposals from associate NMT BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual’s hard-hitting response to Peter Moyo’s claim that he should be temporarily reinstated is littered with reputation-destroying descriptions of its former CEO and his legal action, employing terms such as bizarre, nonsensical, ludicrous and entirely fanciful.