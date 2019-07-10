Companies / Financial Services

Peter Moyo is not a whistle-blower, Old Mutual says

The insurer says its former CEO's argument has legal flaws

10 July 2019 - 13:18 TJ Strydom
Peter Moyo. Picture: MOELETSI MABE
Former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo is not a whistle-blower and is creating a false narrative about his departure from the company, the life insurer says in court papers in response to Moyo’s legal bid to be reinstated.

Moyo, who was suspended in May and fired in June for his handling of a conflict of interest, filed papers two weeks ago in which he alleges that board chair Trevor Manuel had it in for him.

Moyo says that after he questioned why Old Mutual should stump up for Manuel’s legal costs, the former finance minister turned the rest of the board against him.

He also wants all Old Mutual’s nonexecutive directors to be declared delinquent, because Manuel was allegedly able to hold sway over them.

But the life insurer is having none of it.

Moyo’s argument has fundamental legal flaws and the facts he presents are “extraordinary”, the life insurer’s company secretary, Elsabé Kirsten, said in an answering affidavit filed on Tuesday.

And with relation to Manuel’s legal fees, Moyo “actively promoted the expenditure”, Kirsten said. The notion that Moyo is a whistle-blower was clearly conceived after the fact, she added

Old Mutual suspended Moyo in May citing a breakdown in trust and confidence in him by the company’s board. His employment was terminated in June.

Moyo, as a highly paid executive in the financial services industry, had to be held to a high standard and his actions had to be consistent with the interests of the company, Old Mutual said in the court papers.

When NMT Capital, a company co-founded by Moyo and with Old Mutual as a preference shareholder, paid dividends to Moyo among others, while preference dividends to Old Mutual were still in arrears, this was a conflict of interest. And this gave Old Mutual a good reason to first suspend Moyo and then terminate his contract, the company said.​

