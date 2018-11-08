Companies / Financial Services

Reserve Bank resists political pressure to save VBS

No option but to apply for liquidation, says senior official, as the NPA considers racketeering charges

08 November 2018 - 05:10 LINDA ENSOR AND BEKEZELA PHAKATHI
VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE
VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Reserve Bank has pushed back on political pressure to save VBS Mutual Bank, which collapsed in one of the country’s worst corporate fraud scandals, with directors stealing about R2bn.

A day after President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament that the VBS model should be raised from the ashes, the central bank’s deputy governor and Prudential Authority CEO Kuben Naidoo said on Wednesday there was no option but to apply for the liquidation of VBS once it became clear that it was insolvent.

The National Prosecuting Authority  said it was considering racketeering charges against those implicated.

Reserve Bank had no choice but to ask for liquidation of VBS, Kuben Naidoo says

The Bank's deputy governor says creditors can hope to receive only 20c-30c on the rand once the liquidation is final
National
18 hours ago

Hawks have 65 witness statements relating to VBS ‘bank heist’ so far

The NPA says it is mulling racketeering charges against those implicated in the financial scandal
National
14 hours ago

Working committee to decide fate of ANC members implicated in VBS

Ace Magashule cites 'completeness and finality' as reason for the move
National
3 days ago

ROB ROSE: The mercy killing of VBS

Banking is a game of confidence, so heated calls for VBS to be kept alive, despite a crippling R2bn fraud, were never going to find real support
Opinion
7 days ago

