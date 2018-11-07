National

Hawks have 65 witness statements relating to VBS ‘bank heist’ so far

The NPA says it is mulling racketeering charges against those implicated in the financial scandal

07 November 2018 - 17:42 Thabo Mokone
The Hawks raid the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold. Picture: ALON SKUY​
The Hawks raid the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold. Picture: ALON SKUY​

The Hawks told parliament's finance committee on Wednesday that statements from at least 65 potential witnesses had been obtained as part of its investigation into the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

And the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told MPs that it was considering racketeering charges against those implicated in the financial scandal that saw the collapse of the pro-poor financial institution.

Hawks chief, advocate Godfrey Lebeya, was part of a team of law-enforcement agencies‚ including the NPA and the South African Reserve Bank‚ that presented a progress report on their criminal investigation into the R1.9bn looting spree by bank executives and politically connected individuals.

Lebeya said preliminary witness statements had been obtained from 65 individuals familiar with how “The Great Bank Heist” took place and this did not include any of the 53 politicians and executives and other associates implicated in advocate Terry Motau's report.

"The statements from the individuals that we ourselves have taken [are] 65‚" said Lebeya.

In a prosecution-led investigation‚ Lebeya said they had dedicated 10 police investigators to the VBS probe.

Acting NPA head Silas Ramaite said at least five senior prosecutors and top officials from the agency's Asset Forfeiture Unit were part of the multipronged investigation, which also included the Financial Intelligence Centre.

Ramaite said it was still too early to indicate which individuals were likely to be prosecuted but stated that the issue at hand was “bigger than fraud and theft”.

“There has been a lot of focus on the fraud and the theft that took place but the issue is actually much bigger than that, from a prosecution point of view.

“We have raised this with the prosecutions team and we're currently discussing it. It's in fact racketeering at its worst and that is in respect of the prevention of organised crime because it involves fraud and theft, and it also involved reckless trading, which is one of the lesser-enforced crimes in SA. Once the investigation is complete, we will then be able to start working on draft charges‚” Ramaite said.

Kuben Naidoo‚ deputy governor of the Reserve Bank and CEO of the Prudential Authority‚ said they had no choice but to apply for the liquidation of VBS once it became insolvent. Naidoo said he was not optimistic that a huge amount of money would be recovered once the liquidation process was concluded.

The Reserve Bank has approached the high court for the liquidation of VBS, and the matter is due to be heard on Tuesday.

The EFF has called for the mutual bank to be given a financial rescue package while the ANC appears to be divided on the matter.

All hope lost as Reserve Bank applies for VBS liquidation

The bank was placed under curatorship in March after looting by executives led to a liquidity crisis
National
8 days ago

Reserve Bank had no choice but to ask for liquidation of VBS, Kuben Naidoo says

The Bank's deputy governor says creditors can hope to receive only 20c-30c on the rand once the liquidation is final
National
6 hours ago

ROB ROSE: The mercy killing of VBS

Banking is a game of confidence, so heated calls for VBS to be kept alive, despite a crippling R2bn fraud, were never going to find real support
Opinion
6 days ago

Zweli Mkhize has no ‘recollection’ of R2m VBS donation to the ANC

According to the former ANC treasurer-general Mkhize‚ when he met VBS management‚ he was ‘unaware’’ of their relationship with municipalities
National
7 days ago

Working committee to decide fate of ANC members implicated in VBS

Ace Magashule cites 'completeness and finality' as reason for the move
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Public protector investigates Pravin Gordhan
National
2.
SA Airlink and Safair end plans for tie-up
Companies
3.
Numsa opposes the government selling a stake in ...
National
4.
Hawks have 65 witness statements relating to VBS ...
National

Related Articles

KARYN MAUGHAN: NPA's credibility deficit keeps it on the defensive
Opinion / Columnists

NEWS ANALYSIS: Speedy prosecution of VBS looters will restore faith in justice ...
National

VBS must be saved, says Yunus Carrim
National

Gordhan: Zuma was reluctant to end Tom Moyane’s hostility
National

Dirk Schreiber said to be on list of executives involved in Steinhoff debacle
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.