Politics

WATCH : Violent scuffle erupts between DA, EFF and Agang

06 November 2018 - 19:29

A scuffle broke out in parliament on Tuesday between members of the EFF and members of the DA.

The fracas, during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session, started when DA chief whip John Steenhuisen criticised the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for stating "some rule" as his point of order.

When EFF leader Julius Malema tried to intervene, Steenhuisen referred to the red berets as "VBS looters". 

"You are not going to call me a VBS looter, you racist young white man," Malema responded. He even claimed Steenhuisen had been accused of rape.

"Pay back the money" and "racist" then reverberated around the National Assembly as the opposing parties traded chants.

The session became even more chaotic as the DA and EFF MPs left their seats and began pushing each other. 

It ended with Malema telling parliament that they're "not going to be intimidated by whites here". 

Matters took another violent turn in the National Assembly after Agang MP Andries Tlouamma and the EFF's Nazier Paulsen threw punches at each other.

Tlouamma was aggravated after Paulsen pointed fingers at him when he was raising a point of order.

He then asked the red beret MP to stop. Paulsen seems to have not stopped, as a consequence Tlouamma told Paulsen to ''f*** off'', which caused Paulsen  to bolt across parliament and fight the Agang MP.

TimesLIVE

Tempers flare as land expropriation debate gets under way

MPs debate the desirability of amending  the constitution to make it clear how land should be expropriated
National
4 days ago

Gigaba, Brown named among ‘captured’ in parliamentary report

The inquiry's long overdue report is close to final 
Politics
1 day ago

Parliament meeting with Oppenheimers descends into chaos

The BLF tried to manhandle Nicky Oppenheimer over the Firebrand Aviation terminal at OR Tambo debacle, which includes Malusi Gigaba
National
7 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Why Malusi Gigaba just has to go

His role in state capture was direct, overt, deeply enabling and its effects we will live with for decades
Opinion
1 day ago

Economic growth essential to avoid more fiscal measures, warns Treasury

If no progress is made with the reform agenda reform of SOEs and the public-sector wage bill will be necessary 
Economy
4 days ago

