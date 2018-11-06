WATCH : Violent scuffle erupts between DA, EFF and Agang

A scuffle broke out in parliament on Tuesday between members of the EFF and members of the DA.

The fracas, during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session, started when DA chief whip John Steenhuisen criticised the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for stating "some rule" as his point of order.

When EFF leader Julius Malema tried to intervene, Steenhuisen referred to the red berets as "VBS looters".

"You are not going to call me a VBS looter, you racist young white man," Malema responded. He even claimed Steenhuisen had been accused of rape.

"Pay back the money" and "racist" then reverberated around the National Assembly as the opposing parties traded chants.

The session became even more chaotic as the DA and EFF MPs left their seats and began pushing each other.

It ended with Malema telling parliament that they're "not going to be intimidated by whites here".