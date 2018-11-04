Working committee to decide fate of ANC members implicated in VBS

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has referred a call by its integrity commission that members implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank “heist” should step aside from all party positions and activities to its national working committee.

The governing party’s highest decision-making body met for a special meeting at the weekend, at which the NEC was expected to decide on disciplinary measures against those implicated in the hard-hitting report by advocate Terry Motau. The report found that almost R2bn was looted from the bank.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule said in a statement on Sunday that the NEC affirmed its “dismay with the impact of the VBS issues on the lives of ordinary people across the country, but especially in Limpopo and Vhembe, and restated its position that those found guilty of wrongdoing must face the wrath of the law”.

He said that the NEC acknowledged the work of the commission on ANC members implicated in the VBS matter but that it referred the report of the commission to the national working committee for “completeness and finality”.

Last week integrity commission chair George Mashamba announced its decision to call on the ANC to act against those implicated and for them to step aside from their posts. Senior Limpopo ANC officials have been implicated in the report, including its deputy chair, Florence Radzilani, and treasurer Danny Msiza.