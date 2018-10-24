Volatile financial markets slow Quilter’s third-quarter results
UK-based financial services group Quilter sees a decline in third quarter cash flow to £500m
Quilter, formerly known as Old Mutual Wealth, said on Wednesday that declining investor sentiment and market volatility had hit its third-quarter performance.
In the three months to end-September, net client cash flow declined to of £500m from the prior period’s of £1.3bn. When excluding Quilter Life Assurance, cash flow declined to of £1.1bn from the prior period’s of £1.9bn.
This performance was against the backdrop of a broader decline of flows across the market, and the company has thus performed solidly in this context, Quilter CEO Paul Feeney said in a statement.
In the comparable period, flows declined 55% across the market, according to the Investment Association, said Feeney.
Total year-to-date integrated flows still represent a 7% increase, the company said.
Quilter is the rebranded Old Mutual Wealth, which was unbundled from the insurance group at the end of June as part of its multi-year managed separation process.
Quilter has a primary listing in London, and a secondary listing on the JSE.
Since listing, Quilter’s share price has declined 22%. On Wednesday at 9.30am the share price had fallen 2.22% to R21.20.
