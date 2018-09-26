Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual to unbundle its majority stake in Nedbank

This will be the final step in what Old Mutual calls a managed separation process

26 September 2018 - 15:00 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Financial services group Old Mutual will unbundle its majority interest in Nedbank in mid-October in a final step of what it calls a managed separation process.

Old Mutual said in a statement on Wednesday that the majority of its 52% interest in Nedbank will be distributed to its shareholders, leaving it with a 19.9% interest in the banking group.

Old Mutual said the unbundling is in the best interest of the shareholders as it will allow investors to participate in the substantially different investment cases of Old Mutual and Nedbank; provide a substantial return of capital to Old Mutual shareholders; as well as support the efficient allocation of capital and underpin mutually beneficial arm’s length commercial arrangements through the retention of a minority stake of 19.9% in Nedbank in the group’s shareholder funds.

For every 100 Old Mutual shares held, shareholders will receive 3.21176 Nedbank shares. 

Based on Nedbank’s share price on the last date of the unbundling, total distribution to Old Mutual shareholders will be R43.2bn, according to the statement.

Old Mutual, which houses the core emerging-market businesses, listed on the JSE in June, as part of the managed separation process. The emerging-market segment has insurance and asset-management businesses, predominantly in Africa, under its wing. 

Old Mutual’s wealth business, Quilter, listed in London, with its secondary inward listing on the JSE, in June. Quilter provides investment advice and investment platforms to about 900,000 customers.

Financial Conduct Authority investigation into Quilter is closed

Financial services company Quilter said on Wednesday that the investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regarding the fair treatment by ...
Companies
7 days ago

Old Mutual: dominant and flush with cash

There will be more gifts for shareholders after the sale of the Latin American business goes through
Money & Investing
20 days ago

Nedbank: ETI’s great recovery boosts parent’s purse

Nedbank delivered blistering earnings and dividend growth at its interim stage due to a reversal of fortunes at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated
Companies
19 days ago

Banking bonanza lures Old Mutual

CEO says despite growing competition there is still space for more players
Business
24 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Behind Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor′s ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Alexander Forbes CEO gets the boot — and is not ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
KPMG losing staff and clients amid Gupta fallout, ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths faces possible further S&P ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Bain partner a no-show at Sars inquiry
Companies

Related Articles

Financial Conduct Authority investigation into Quilter is closed
Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual: dominant and flush with cash
Money & Investing / Results

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.