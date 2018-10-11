Companies / Financial Services

Market ap­pre­ci­ates Old Mutual as its share price ad­justs for Nedbank sep­ar­a­tion

The final hurdle is cleared in splitting business into four separate units

11 October 2018 - 05:05 Londiwe Buthelezi
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Insurance giant Old Mutual has cleared the final hurdle in splitting its business into four units. 

The mar­ket re­acted fa­vour­ably to Old Mutual’s last step in its man­aged sep­ar­a­tion proc­ess, with the in­sur­er’s share price rising 2.2% when ad­just­ed for the Nedbank price on Wed­nes­day.

Old Mutual will complete the unbundling of its 52% stake in Nedbank to share­hold­ers on Monday. About R43.2bn will be distributed  to share­hold­ers through the Nedbank shares, which equates to al­most a third of the in­sur­er’s mar­ket cap­i­tal­i­sa­tion.

However, Old Mutual will re­tain a 19.9% mi­nor­ity stake in Nedbank. 

Al­though the com­pany’s share price fell 26% at face val­ue to R74.21 on Wed­nes­day morn­ing when it start­ed trad­ing with­out the Nedbank share en­title­ment, Karl Gevers, head of re­search at Ben­gue­la Global Fund Managers, said the ad­just­ed price re­flected pos­i­tive mar­ket senti­ment.

“The mar­ket is ap­pre­ci­at­ing Old Mutual. We be­lieve it is attract­ive­ly priced cur­rent­ly.”

War­wick Bam, head of re­search at Avior Capital Mar­kets, said Old Mutual was trad­ing bet­ter than ex­pect­ed af­ter the Nedbank price sep­ar­a­tion.

“The mar­ket has been scep­ti­cal of the man­aged sep­ar­a­tion due to the com­plex­ity in­volved and the ex­tent of changes to the group struc­ture. Un­cer­tain­ty re­garding the nat­u­ral shift in share­hold­ers after the Quilter and Nedbank un­bun­dling has con­cerned in­ves­tors. How­ev­er, the share­hold­ers will set­tle with­in the com­ing weeks, pro­vid­ing in­ves­tors with more clar­ity on the valu­a­tion of the core op­er­a­tions,” he said.

The dis­tri­bu­tion of Nedbank shares to share­hold­ers will take place on  Mon­day, October 15. How­ev­er, Tues­day was the last day on which Old Mutual’s shares en­ti­tled buy­ers to Nedbank shares. For ev­ery 100 Old Mutual shares held, share­hold­ers will re­ceive 3.21176 Nedbank shares on Mon­day. Shares bought from Wed­nes­day were no long­er en­ti­tled to these Nedbank shares. This explained the  26% de­cline. 

Old Mutual to unbundle its majority stake in Nedbank

This will be the final step in what Old Mutual calls a managed separation process
Companies
14 days ago

Old Mutual be­gan its man­aged sep­ar­a­tion proc­ess in 2016 to split the four businesses that made up made up the group and independ­ent­ly list the two that weren’t yet list­ed. It sold most of its 50.8% stake in the US as­set man­ager in 2017 be­fore rebranding it as Brightsphere In­vest­ment Group in March this year. In June, the in­sur­er list­ed its UK wealth man­age­ment  business as Quilter and list­ed the Af­ri­can and emerg­ing mar­ket busi­ness as Old Mutual Lim­it­ed on the JSE.

Nedbank was the biggest driver to Old Mutual’s 33% increase in income from associates in the first half of 2018. When its earnings contribution was adjusted for a 19.9% stake, Old Mutual’s income statement shows that the bank still contributed R1.3bn to the group’s headline earnings.

Bam said with the fi­nal step in the man­aged sep­ar­a­tion concluded, Old Mutual's man­age­ment can now fo­cus its attention on maxi­mis­ing oper­ation­al prof­it.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

Trade of the Month: Old Mutual vs Sanlam

Sanlam’s results presentation was refreshingly candid
Companies
8 days ago

Old Mutual to unbundle its majority stake in Nedbank

This will be the final step in what Old Mutual calls a managed separation process
Companies
14 days ago

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Artisanal effect and a fashion tsunami lift chenin quality

On the local wine scene there has been a quality surge in the chenin blanc category
Opinion
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Christo Wiese could be in hot water again with ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Old Mutual proceeds with Nedbank unbundling
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tencent drops out of global top 10 after $200bn ...
Companies
4.
Sanlam gets approval to buy Catalyst Fund Managers
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Markus Jooste warned friends of impending ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Old Mutual proceeds with Nedbank unbundling
Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual shareholders to get a R50bn windfall
Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual to unbundle its majority stake in Nedbank
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.