Capitec has the highest net sentiment among social media users while Absa had the lowest net sentiment score among the big five banks.

This is according to the South African Banking Sentiment Index‚ compiled by BrandsEye. The analysis of the banks is based on 1.8-million social media posts from September 2016 to August 2017.

"The unsolicited nature of social media makes platforms like Facebook and Twitter ideal sources to gauge public opinions," BrandsEye CEO JP Kloppers said.

"Unlike traditional polling surveys‚ people take to social media to post their views without prompting or guidance on what to say or how to say it."

BrandsEye found that for the third consecutive year‚ Capitec had the highest net sentiment.